Despite calls for a building moratorium, development will go ahead in Glenrosa

No moratorium in Glenrosa

Photo: City of West Kelowna Site of proposed Glenrosa development

A 34-lot single family housing development will go ahead in Glenrosa, despite some serious objections from some around the West Kelowna council table.

Councillors Tasha Da Silva and Rick de Jong vehemently opposed the development, preferring a moratorium on all new housing development in Glenrosa until a corridor study and evacuation route study are completed sometime in the new year.

“We have 6,000 residents up in Glenrosa that do not have a secondary exit. I’m one of those residents,” said Da Silva who has continually brought up issues when Glenrosa development has hit the council table.

“We finally have an egress study, two of them that are coming forward and for us to put the cart ahead of the horse by saying let’s continue to approve things in the Glenrosa area…to me importance has to be put on those studies to make sure our residents can safely exit that area in the event of a major fire.

“If we are going to go ahead and put more buildings here before we know what position we’ve actually in, I think that is a disservice to the community we serve.”

The development in question is a subdivision with 34 single-family homes next to Glenrosa Middle school.

Earlier this year a 117-unit townhome project was brought forward by Kerr Properties for the same piece of property, but that was voted down by council following a lengthy public hearing.

Residents voiced concerns over the lack of a second egress, traffic and the sheer size of the project. They suggested single-family homes would be acceptable.

Those in favour of the latest version pointed to the fact the developer listened to concerns of both the residents and council in coming up with the new development plan.

“It’s within our Official Community Plan and they listened to what we asked for,” said Coun. Jason Friesen.

“And again, we haven’t changed any other policies regarding building in Glenrosa.”

But de Jong said enough is enough in asking that a decision be put on hold pending results of the two studies.

“I’m at that point now so yea, I’m drawing a line in the sand now,” said de Jong.

“One could ask why you didn’t draw that line in the sand a year ago, two years ago, 10 years ago.

“Reports are imminent, they are going to come around next spring and we are going to have some reports that are going to help us understand these challenges and what those solutions might be.”

He said those reports could suggest it may take five to six years for an egress solution and recommend a moratorium on development.

“I’m not prepared to see any further development in Glenrosa until I see those reports,” he said.

Despite the strong opposition including a staff recommendation to postpone consideration, council voted 5-2 to rezone the property and advance the project.