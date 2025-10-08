West Kelowna News

West Kelowna council support idea of commemorative crosswalk to honour veterans

Support for honouring vets

Photo: Allan Dalsvaag Unveiling of Kelowna crosswalk earlier this summer

West Kelowna council have thrown their support behind a request from the Royal Canadian Legion to add a commemorative crosswalk honour veterans in the city.

The request from the West Kelowna branch of the Legion asks that it be placed on the south crosswalk at the intersection of Elliott and Dobbin roads heading toward the Legion office.

While council supported the project, it did request further information from staff including cost, engineering and Ministry of Transportation approvals before authorizing staff move forward.

The Legion says it would provide stencils and paint colours while asking the city to paint and maintain the crosswalks

Council was told a similar crosswalk installation in Kamloops came at a cost of $20,000 with approximately $3,000 in annual maintenance costs.

“This has deep meaning to me,” said Coun. Rick de Jong whose parents were liberated from the Netherlands by Canadian troops during WWII.

“I think this is dear to all of our hearts,” added Mayor Gord Milsom.

The crosswalk would include two maple leafs with the phrase “In honour of those who served and sacrificed,” in both English and French.

When asked about using the poppy symbol, council was told the poppy is a registered symbol that cannot be stepped or walked on.

A similar crosswalk was unveiled in Kelowna recently.