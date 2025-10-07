West Kelowna News

Butt Road intersection improvements on schedule, set to reopen this fall

Intersection getting close

Photo: City of West Kelowna Improvements to the Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway intersection are nearing completion.

A project that has caused traffic disruptions for months in West Kelowna is nearing completion.

The City of West Kelowna says the Butt Road/Old Okanagan Highway intersection improvements are on schedule to wrap up and reopen this fall. The city will share the official opening date with the community soon. Crews are expected to continue paving sections of the roads later this week.

The project has included extensive underground utility work, an extension to the watermain to Chieftain Road and installation of 175 metres of Westbank First Nation watermain.

Crews have completed the following work:

All watermain replacement within the original scope

Curb, sidewalk, and road reconstruction on Old Okanagan Highway south of the intersection

Curb and road reconstruction on Butt Road west of the intersection

Construction of all the stormwater infrastructure



In the weeks ahead, crews are scheduled to complete:

Contractor-led relocations of shallow utilities

The final stretch of additional City watermain replacement on Old Okanagan Highway, up to Chieftain Road

Westbank First Nation watermain installation on Butt Road, east of the intersection

The $4.35 million multi-jurisdictional project carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and WFN aims to improve safety and enhance connections to key destinations.

“We understand that construction can be inconvenient and we appreciate the community’s continued patience as we complete these important improvements to West Kelowna’s streets and neighbourhoods,” said the city.

The intersection first closed June 11 for the project.

While the bulk of the work is slated for completion this fall, some final boulevard and landscaping work may be completed in the spring, due to weather conditions, utility controls and other factors.

The City of West Kelowna has produced a video that gives a bird's-eye view of the project.

Cindy White