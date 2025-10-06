West Kelowna News

West Kelowna to repave 20 kilometres of roads this year

Paving crews getting to work

Photo: City of West Kelowna City of West Kelowna paving crews are starting work this week.

Paving crews are hitting the streets of West Kelowna this week.

The municipality says it is spending $2.5 million to rehabilitate about 20 kilometres of roads this year.

Construction will start now on a handful of roads and continue through to early November, weather dependent.

"Investing in the maintenance of the West Kelowna’s road network is essential to managing long-term costs and extending the lifespan of local roads," said the city in a news release.

Work started this week on Emerald Road, from Turnbull Road to the end of the cul-de-sac, and Turnbull Road, from Gill Road to Emerald Road.

On the week of Oct. 20, work will take place on Harold Road, from Elliott Road to the end of the cul-de-sac, and Dougmac Road, from Rose Valley Road to the end of the cul-de-sac.

Then in March 2026, the following roads will be resurfaced: