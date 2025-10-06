West Kelowna to repave 20 kilometres of roads this year
Paving crews getting to work
Paving crews are hitting the streets of West Kelowna this week.
The municipality says it is spending $2.5 million to rehabilitate about 20 kilometres of roads this year.
Construction will start now on a handful of roads and continue through to early November, weather dependent.
"Investing in the maintenance of the West Kelowna’s road network is essential to managing long-term costs and extending the lifespan of local roads," said the city in a news release.
Work started this week on Emerald Road, from Turnbull Road to the end of the cul-de-sac, and Turnbull Road, from Gill Road to Emerald Road.
On the week of Oct. 20, work will take place on Harold Road, from Elliott Road to the end of the cul-de-sac, and Dougmac Road, from Rose Valley Road to the end of the cul-de-sac.
Then in March 2026, the following roads will be resurfaced:
- Douglas Road
- From Boucherie Road to Thacker Drive
- West Kelowna Road
- From 1448 West Kelowna Road to the end of the road
- Shannon Court
- From Woodstock Drive to end of the road
- Shannon Place
- From Shannon Ridge Drive to Woodstock Drive
- Shannon Ridge Drive
- From Shannon Lake Road to Ensign Way
- Fieldstone Court
- The entire court
- Shannon Woods Drive
- From Shannon Lake Road to the end of the cul-de-sac
- Boucherie Road
- From Pritchard Drive to Gregory Road
- Gellatly Road South
- From Gellatly Road to 4215 Gellatly Road South
- Webber Road
- From the roundabout at Gorman Road to Malcolm Road
