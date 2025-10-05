Greater Westside Board of Trade embarks on newly implemented five-year vision

West Kelowna News
Greater Westside Board of Trade has created its five-year vision.
The chamber of commerce, which represents West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, has launched its 2025-2030 strategic plan to clearly set out its vision for the next five years.
There are three key strategies that make up the plan:
- Advocate – Champion the collective voice of the Greater Westside business community, amplifying local priorities and influencing decision-makers at all levels.
- Build – Strengthen the Greater Westside economy by growing the capacity, visibility and resilience of the business community.
- Connect – Foster meaningful relationships that create opportunity, collaboration and shared prosperity across the Greater Westside.
“At the heart of our new plan is a renewed commitment to advocating for our members, building economic strength, and connecting people and ideas,” Greater Westside president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release.
“These strategies reflect what our members told us matters most, and they position us to deliver even greater impact in the years ahead.”
