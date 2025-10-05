282271
275269
West Kelowna News  

Greater Westside Board of Trade embarks on newly implemented five-year vision

Board puts vision on paper

Kirk Penton - Oct 5, 2025 / 2:00 pm | Story: 576114

Greater Westside Board of Trade has put its five-year plan in writing.

The chamber of commerce, which represents West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, has launched its 2025-2030 strategic plan to clearly set out its vision for the next five years.

There are three key strategies that make up the plan:

  • Advocate – Champion the collective voice of the Greater Westside business community, amplifying local priorities and influencing decision-makers at all levels.
  • Build – Strengthen the Greater Westside economy by growing the capacity, visibility and resilience of the business community.
  • Connect – Foster meaningful relationships that create opportunity, collaboration and shared prosperity across the Greater Westside.

“At the heart of our new plan is a renewed commitment to advocating for our members, building economic strength, and connecting people and ideas,” Greater Westside president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release.

“These strategies reflect what our members told us matters most, and they position us to deliver even greater impact in the years ahead.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More West Kelowna News

275165