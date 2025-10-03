West Kelowna News

Watermain flushing moves to West Kelowna's Tallus Ridge

Photo: Castanet Watermain flushing is moving to Tallus Ridge.

The City of West Kelowna will begin watermain flushing in the Tallus Ridge neighbourhood of the Rose Valley Water Service Area on Monday, Oct. 6.

The work is expected to take several weeks and will be carried out weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with possible evening, holiday or weekend work.

An isolated, precautionary water quality advisory will be in effect during the flushing (map here). Residents are advised not to use tap water to reconstitute infant formula and can access an alternative supply of potable water at the Shannon Lake bulk filling station.

The city says flushing in Shannon Woods is complete and its related water quality advisory has ended.

As flushing progresses, crews will post signs and provide updates online and through the City’s eNotification system. The program uses high-velocity water flows to clear sediment, including manganese, from aging mains.

Residents may notice discoloured water or pressure changes during flushing. Anyone experiencing turbidity should run cold taps until the water clears, or call the city if issues persist.

More details, including maps and street lists, are available at westkelownacity.ca/flushing.