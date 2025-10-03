West Kelowna News

West Kelowna council asked to postpone a decision on new housing in Glenrosa

Urged to pause housing

Photo: City of West Kelowna Council asked to postpone decision on Glenrosa development

West Kelowna council is being asked to postpone consideration of a development on Gorman Road until a study into an emergency Glenrosa egress is complete.

The proposal in question is a smaller-scale version of one council turned down earlier this year.

The initial proposal brought forward by Kerr Properties was for 117 townhomes adjacent to Glenrosa Middle School.

Council voted down that proposal, citing concerns over lack of infrastructure such as sidewalks and better roads, lack of a second egress in case of emergency and a strong need for commercial within the greater Glenrosa neighbourhood.

Council asked that a Glenrosa Corridor Study, planned for 2027 be moved to this year. It’s expected that study, as well as an evacuation route planning study funded through UBCM will be completed in draft form in the spring of next year with the final report in late summer.

While the new development only proposes 34 single-family homes, similar concerns, especially those around a second egress were still raised through staff.

Upon reviewing the application, West Kelowna Fire Rescue indicated the additional homes could add to Glenrosa’s evacuation challenges.

“If postponed, further comments on this proposal may follow pending the results of the study,” the report stated.

Staff did conclude the development itself does align with the Official Community Plan and would enhance the community through improved pedestrian connections and offsite improvements.

“However, due to the pending results of two ongoing egress and emergency evacuation studies, postponing consideration of this application is recommended until the results of the studies are completed and the application can be further evaluated.”

Council will consider the proposal on Tuesday.