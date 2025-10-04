West Kelowna News

Controversial West Kelowna development will not proceed

Photo: Contributed The SolAqua development on Campbell Road will not go ahead

It would appear a controversial development proposal for property on Campbell Road in West Kelowna's Casa Loma neighbourhood is dead - at least for now.

A proposal before city council Tuesday would begin the process of reverting all previous zoning and official community plan amendments related to development on the property back to its original designations.

Zoning would revert to agricultural and recreational water use while the future land use would also be agricultural.

Casa Loma residents have pushed back strongly against attempts to develop the property.

Initially known as Blackmun Bay, developers in 2018 proposed 218 apartments, 86 townhomes, a 180-room hotel and a 241-slip marina.

Council overwhelmingly opposed Blackmun Bay, but were supportive of a second proposal known as SolAqua which would include up to 60 townhomes and moorage for up to 60 boats on a private dock.

Zoning, with conditions, was approved in September of 2023 and, according to a report for council, staff worked with the applicant to finalize one outstanding item, conditional approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

However, staff say they learned in April of this year the property had been sold and the signed documents were being returned without finalization or registration.

“The city was not aware or notified that the documents were not registered prior to the sale of the property,” the report stated.

“Staff provided the outstanding conditions to the new owners and have been advised by the owner’s agent that they have no intention of carrying out on the former owners development plans.

“As a result, the new owner will not participate in any new studies or any further expenditures as set out in the materials provided by the city.”

The city will also have to absorb the former owner’s portion of an emergency egress constructed earlier this year.

As a condition of development, the former owner was required to contribute 16% ($218,000) of the cost of that egress. The city will not be able to recover that amount.

While the property, once approved, will revert back to its original zoning, the new owners will still have the ability to request zoning changes should they decide to go ahead with a development in the future.