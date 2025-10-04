West Kelowna News

Legion requests commemorative crosswalk in West Kelowna

Veterans crosswalk request

Photo: Sarah Crookall - file Similar crosswalk in Osoyoos

Representatives of the Royal Canadian Legion will be before West Kelowna council Tuesday requesting a commemorative crosswalk be created to honour veterans.

A commemorative crosswalk was unveiled recently on Abbott Street in Kelowna leading to the cenotaph in City Park.

Similar crosswalks were painted in Peachland last year and Osoyoos earlier this year.

The Legion is suggesting the crosswalk be commissioned at the intersection of Dobbin and Elliott roads in front of the Branch 288 building.

In the presentation, it is suggested the city paint, and maintain the crosswalk while the Legion would work with the city to provide stencils and paint colours.

The crosswalk would pay tribute to veterans and those presently serving who have both served and sacrificed for Canada.

A Legion handout suggests the crosswalk would raise awareness for military service and sacrifice year round.