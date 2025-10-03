West Kelowna News

Paid on call firefighters wanted for the Wilson's Landing Fire Department

Help protect the community

Photo: RDCO The Wilson's Landing Fire Department is looking for new paid on call firefighters.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department is looking new recruits for its paid-on-call firefighters this fall.

Prospective firefighters are expected to live within an eight kilometre radius of Station 42 at 2396 Westside Road, and be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.

"We are searching for individuals who want to represent their community and make a positive difference in the lives of others," says a news release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

New recruits will receive training as emergency medical assistants, as well as in firefighting operations.

If you are interested and meet the requirements, you are invited to fill out an online application and bring it to the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department on Tuesday, October 7.

Firefighting personnel will be on hand at the firehall between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to answer any questions.

Prospective recruits will be contacted regarding the next steps for joining the department. Interviews and physical tests will be conducted in mid-October for approximately five months.

If you have any questions about joining the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, contact [email protected].

Applicants are required to complete a criminal record check.