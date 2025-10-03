West Kelowna News

Bear activity prompts safety warning for West Kelowna residents

City urges bear awareness

Photo: TJ Loewen Bears active in West Kelowna

As bears search for extra food before hibernation, West Kelowna residents are being urged to take steps to prevent bear encounters, especially in areas near forests and wildlands.

According to WildSafeBC, fall marks a time of hyperphagia for bears — a biological drive where they consume up to 20,000 calories per day to build the fat stores needed to survive the winter.

“They must increase their body weight by approximately 30 per cent to create enough energy stores to survive winter denning," WildSafeBC stated in its advisory.

As bears move to lower elevations in search of food, conflicts with humans become more frequent.

Neighbourhoods like Glenrosa, Westbank, Smith Creek, Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, Tallus Ridge, Rose Valley, and West Kelowna Estates are particularly at risk due to their proximity to wildlife habitat.

“Managing attractants is crucial in preventing conflict situations and keeping both humans and bears safe,” the advisory noted.

WildSafeBC’s prevention tips include:

Garbage: Store waste indoors or in secure structures until collection day. If that’s not possible, freeze smelly items and only place bins out the morning of pickup.

Recycling: Wash recyclables and keep bins clean to reduce odours.

Bird Feeders: Use feeders only in winter. Bird seed is a known attractant for bears.

Compost: Avoid adding meat, fish, or dairy products. Turn compost often and keep it away from the house.

Fruit and nut trees: Harvest ripe and fallen fruit daily. Consider electric fencing or replacing unused trees.

BBQs and smokers: Burn off residue, clean grease traps, and store grills in secure areas.

Pet food: Feed pets indoors or bring dishes in at night.

Human food: Avoid outdoor storage and don’t leave food in vehicles.

Shelter: Keep garages, sheds, and ground-level shrubs maintained to reduce hiding places.

What to do if you see a bear:

Stay calm — do not scream or run.

Speak to the animal in a calm voice and back away slowly to give it space.

Go indoors if you can.

Report sightings or encounters to the BC Conservation Officer Service via the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.