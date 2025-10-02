282271
Fall ditch cleaning, road maintenance in West Kelowna

Fall ditch cleaning planned

Cindy White - Oct 2, 2025 / 3:58 pm | Story: 575755

Be prepared for single-lane alternating traffic and short delays in parts of West Kelowna starting next week.

The City of West Kelowna says its road maintenance contractor will be doing routine ditch cleaning and maintenance on several busy roads, starting on Monday, Oct. 6 and continuing to Friday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.

The work will improve drainage and road safety heading into the fall and winter.

The roads scheduled for maintenance (in order):

  • Fenton Road
  • Gates Road (south of Glenrosa Road)
  • Glenway Court and Lower Glenrosa Road
  • Gellatly Road
  • Gellatly Road South
  • Boucherie Road – Pritchard Drive to Sunnyside Road


AEL/Emcon Services crews will be out starting at 7 a.m. Drivers are being reminded to obey traffic control personnel and signage and use extra caution going through work zones.

