Fall ditch cleaning, road maintenance in West Kelowna

Photo: File photo Ditch cleaning and routine maintenance is scheduled to begin on Oct. 6, 2025 in West Kelowna.

Be prepared for single-lane alternating traffic and short delays in parts of West Kelowna starting next week.

The City of West Kelowna says its road maintenance contractor will be doing routine ditch cleaning and maintenance on several busy roads, starting on Monday, Oct. 6 and continuing to Friday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.

The work will improve drainage and road safety heading into the fall and winter.

The roads scheduled for maintenance (in order):

Fenton Road

Gates Road (south of Glenrosa Road)

Glenway Court and Lower Glenrosa Road

Gellatly Road

Gellatly Road South

Boucherie Road – Pritchard Drive to Sunnyside Road



AEL/Emcon Services crews will be out starting at 7 a.m. Drivers are being reminded to obey traffic control personnel and signage and use extra caution going through work zones.