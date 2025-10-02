West Kelowna News

Bear family frolics in West Kelowna yard

Cindy White

You can almost hear the mama bear say, “Hey, kids! Check out this yard!”

A family of black bears put on a show for the security cameras at Shawn Bonnough’s home in West Kelowna in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

A sow and two older cubs can be seen running into the yard. They wander through some patio furniture, walk by a hot tub and even try to get into a backyard shed.

Bonnough, who has lived at the base of Mount Boucherie for the past five years, said it’s not that unusual to see the trio in the area.

“We’ve chased them off the porch a number of times,” he said.

“They love to circulate around a few fruit trees in the neighbourhood, so they make themselves pretty at home. Mama will actually crawl up in the fruit tree and just lie there like in a hammock, eating the plums.”

Bonnough said he’s extra cautious before popping outside in the evening or early morning hours.

“It’s always a good idea to look both ways before you walk out in your bathing suit to head for the hot tub,” he joked.

As they prepare for denning season, black bears become voracious eaters, consuming up to 20,000 calories a day. WildSafeBC recommends homeowners pick fruit from their trees as it ripens and clean up any windfalls to limit bear attractants on their property.