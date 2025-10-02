West Kelowna News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is looking for paid on-call firefighters

Photo: West Kelowna POC Fire Fighters Association West Kelowna Fire Rescue is hiring.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is looking for new recruits.

WKFR is looking to fill several positions to strengthen its team of paid on-call firefighters.

Anyone interested has until Friday, Oct. 24, to apply and training for successful candidates will begin in January 2026.

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue has been serving the community since 1949, providing emergency response, fire prevention, protection, and rescue services for the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

Paid on-call firefighters respond to emergencies 24/7, 365 days a year.

"Paid on-call firefighters support career firefighters and play a vital role in protecting our community. No previous firefighting experience is required, just a strong commitment to helping others, teamwork, and community service," says a news release from the WKFR.

Requirements:

19 years of age or older

Grade 12 education or equivalent

Resident of the City of West Kelowna or Westbank First Nation

Physically fit with a doctor's consent for fitness testing

Valid Class 5 B.C. driver's licence with no more than six points and no prohibitions/suspensions in the past three years

Police information check with vulnerable sector screening

Availability for weekday evening and weekend training sessions

A current EMA licence and NFPA 1001 certification is an asset

If you're interested in learning more about the WKFR is holding an in-person information session on Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Glenrosa Fire Station at 3399 Gates Road.