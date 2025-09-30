West Kelowna News

Okanagan wine producers celebrate a bountiful 2025 harvest, after a devastating 2024

Bonanza in the vineyard

Cindy White

It’s often feast or famine in the farming industry. For grape growers in the Okanagan, this is shaping up to be a bonanza crop after a bust for many in 2024.

Wineries are overflowing with grapes, with many estimating they will have 90 per cent of a full crop, compared to early estimates of only 50 percent, following the widespread losses due to extreme cold last year.

“I always joke around (that) we were growing and farming leaves the last two years. This year, we actually have fruit and that’s what pays the bills. So, what Mother Nature has given us with the quantity of everything, it’s going to be a great year,” said Bobby Gidda at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

Over at Niche Wine Co. on Bartley Road, it’s been even longer since they’ve had a bountiful harvest. Last year’s cold snap followed the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 and another cold-affected growing season in 2022.

“(It was) kind of like one hit after another, really, since 2020. So, to be back harvesting here and know that our winery is going to be full of juice from fruit from B.C., feels like we’ve really overcome something,” said Niche co-owner Joanna Schlosser.

The hard times have forced innovation. At Niche, they have hosted events to draw locals and opened an agri-tourism accommodation business earlier this year.

“I feel like we learned a lot in the last five years about the need for diversity of revenue streams,” said Schlosser. “But also, I feel that agritourism has been kind of a missing piece of the puzzle here.

“And I think in the wine industry, to be able to offer something like that, where you’re staying in the vineyard and it’s more of an immersive experience, is kind of, in the tourism world, a big trend and something that, certainly, the Westside Wine Trail is leaning into.”

At Quails’ Gate, one of the oldest wineries on the Westside, they are testing new cold-resistant technologies, including an infrared light heating system and geotextiles, to protect the vines through the winter.

“It’s certainly exciting, fun to be doing new stuff,” said winemaker Rowan Stewart. “(But) there’s always that niggling in the back of your mind, if you get it wrong, if it doesn’t work, you’re back to square one.”

He, and everyone else in the industry, is crossing their fingers that this upcoming winter will be much kinder to grape growers across the Okanagan.