West Kelowna News

Thanksgiving Harvest Market and outdoor concert returns to Grizzli Winery

Thanksgiving Market Fest

Photo: Grizzli Winery Kicking Thanksgiving off with a market at Grizzli Winery

Grizzli Winery is kicking off the Thanksgiving long weekend with its annual Fall Fest, a free, family- and pet-friendly celebration set against the backdrop of golden vineyards and crisp autumn air.

Happening Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Grizzli Winery (2550 Boucherie Rd), the event features a Thanksgiving harvest market, live outdoor music, and a full slate of seasonal activities for all ages.

Visitors can stroll through a curated vendor market, sip on estate wines and seasonal drinks—including mulled wine—and snack on warm fall treats.

A wide variety of family-friendly fun is also on tap, including face painting, apple bobbing, lawn games, kids’ crafts, a fire pit for s’mores, and a cozy fall-themed photo booth.

Live music will add to the festive atmosphere, starting at 2:15 p.m. with a special performance by 13-year-old West Kelowna singer-songwriter Laila Moriarity.

At 3 p.m., headliner Kristi Neumann will take the stage for a two-hour set. Originally from Kalispell, Montana, Neumann is a seasoned Nashville songwriter who now calls Oliver, B.C. home.

The market and activities will wind down from 5 to 6 p.m., giving guests a chance to enjoy the vineyard sunset and the last tastes of the season.

Grizzli Winery invites locals and visitors alike to come celebrate the best of the Okanagan in fall.

Admission is free, and no registration is required.