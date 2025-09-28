West Kelowna News
New RJames Western Star service centre purchased for $8.25 million
Property sells for $8.25M
Photo: RLK Commercial
This strata industrial property in West Kelowna sold for $8.25 million.
A large industrial property in West Kelowna sold earlier this year for $8.25 million to become the new home for a trucking service centre.
The strata property, which is located at 1340 and 1360 Stevens Rd., sold on May 2 for $276 per square foot. The building is nearly 30,000 square feet, and the property covers 3.54 acres.
RJames Western Star, which is a heavy truck dealer in B.C. and Alberta, now occupies the entire building, bringing its number of locations throughout the Thompson-Okanagan and Alberta to nine.
David Jantzie, who works for Avison Young in Calgary, co-represented the buyer alongside Meghan Cortese and Morgan Asling of RLK Commercial in Kelowna.
More West Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Rockets come up just shortWHL - 10:25 pm
- Gallery: Spellbinding snapsBC - 9:00 pm
- Accused in $7M bust returnsSurrey - 8:00 pm
- 2 rescue calls on New Year'sPenticton - 7:40 pm
- Spike in church revocationsCanada - 7:30 pm
Real Estate
201,600 Sarsons Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Puddlepop Kelowna BC SPCA >
© 2026 Castanet.net