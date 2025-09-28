West Kelowna News

New RJames Western Star service centre purchased for $8.25 million

Photo: RLK Commercial This strata industrial property in West Kelowna sold for $8.25 million.

A large industrial property in West Kelowna sold earlier this year for $8.25 million to become the new home for a trucking service centre.

The strata property, which is located at 1340 and 1360 Stevens Rd., sold on May 2 for $276 per square foot. The building is nearly 30,000 square feet, and the property covers 3.54 acres.

RJames Western Star, which is a heavy truck dealer in B.C. and Alberta, now occupies the entire building, bringing its number of locations throughout the Thompson-Okanagan and Alberta to nine.

David Jantzie, who works for Avison Young in Calgary, co-represented the buyer alongside Meghan Cortese and Morgan Asling of RLK Commercial in Kelowna.