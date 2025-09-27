West Kelowna News

COSAR conducts complex rescue with two injured ATV riders up in West Kelowna

Photo: COSAR COSAR helped rescue ATV rides re thrown down an embankment and across a creek on Friday.

Multiple teams were called in to help two ATV riders with serious injuries on Friday afternoon in West Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were joined by the West Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service after two riders were thrown from their vehicles down an embankment and across a creek.

"One rider with spinal injuries was flown out by Air Rescue One. The second, with a suspected broken leg, was carried out by COSAR and WKFD members and transferred to the hospital by ambulance," COSAR said in their post.

The Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Society provided a flight crew, a winch, and a rescue helicopter to help out volunteers.

“Today’s rescue was complex, with difficult terrain and multiple injuries, but our volunteers worked seamlessly with fire and ambulance services to get both patients to medical care as quickly as possible,” said Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

"The three teams worked very well together."

COSAR is reminding the public that rescue services are offered free of charge by 78 search and rescue groups across the province.