West Kelowna News

West Kelowna woman captures a pair of bear cubs having fun in her yard

Bears just want to have fun

Rob Gibson

In 2023 we showed you security camera footage of a couple of bear cubs frolicking in a West Kelowna backyard.

That video showed a bear playing in the flower bed before sliding on the grass and doing an army crawl.

The homeowner, Nora Wariach, said she thought it was the cutest thing, and this year the bears have come back for more fun and games.

"My little bear friends are back again this year," she said in a message to Castanet.

The new video captured a pair of bears playing on her lawn.

Wariach loves having the bears around, and she worked with the BC Conservation Officer Service on the best way to keep the bears safe and having a good time for years to come.

They advised her to be extra careful with the garbage, especially at this time of year when bears are trying to eat as much as they can before they begin hibernating for the winter.

"If you’ve got a need for a feel good news piece amongst all the crazy the world has going on right now, here you go," says Wariach.