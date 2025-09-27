West Kelowna News

West Kelowna places intersection upgrades at top of priority list

Intersections need upgrades

Photo: City of West Kelowna The intersection of Daimler Dr. and Old Okanagan Hwy. is in dire need of upgrades.

The City of West Kelowna says upgrades to a six busy intersections in the community are at the top of its priority list for transportation projects.

The city is seeking public feedback on its final draft of its transportation master plan, a document that will guide how city planners help West Kelowna’s residents get around.

The plan includes a wide variety of projects, ranging from roads and public transit to parking and bike paths.

But at the top of the list is the need for upgrades to the following intersections:

Gosset Rd. and Old Okanagan Hwy.

Gellatly Rd. and Boucherie Rd.

Webber Rd. and Gorman Rd.

Boucherie Rd. and Mission Hill Rd.

Shannon Lake Rd. and Tallus Ridge Dr.

Daimler Dr. and Old Okanagan Hwy.

The plan says it is expected to cost $10,000 to study each intersection and roughly $1.5M to upgrade each one.

For context, the entire 2025 West Kelowna capital budget—which includes new roads, infrastructure and facilities—is $17.6M.

New development can help shoulder some of the cost of road upgrades. Last year, a developer said it would be willing to pay $1.8M to upgrade Daimler Dr. and Old Okanagan Hwy. to allow for a nearby 401-unit project.

That project, however, has yet to go ahead amid a slowdown in local construction.

West Kelowna’s mayor told Castanet this week he was lobbying the provincial government to help pay for upgrades to the intersection.

The city says it is accepting public input on the draft master plan until Oct. 10, which can be provided here.