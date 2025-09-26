West Kelowna News

Small brush fire doused in West Kelowna

Photo: Kate Aubrey Submitted photo of a brush fire in West Kelowna on Friday.

West Kelowna fire crews quickly doused a small brush fire Friday afternoon.

The fire in a grassy and wooded area off McDougall Rd., near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, briefly put up a plume of smoke at around 1 p.m.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames shortly after arriving.

Castanet has requested more information from the local fire department.