West Kelowna News
Small brush fire doused in West Kelowna
Crews douse brush fire
Photo: Kate Aubrey
Submitted photo of a brush fire in West Kelowna on Friday.
West Kelowna fire crews quickly doused a small brush fire Friday afternoon.
The fire in a grassy and wooded area off McDougall Rd., near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, briefly put up a plume of smoke at around 1 p.m.
Firefighters quickly doused the flames shortly after arriving.
Castanet has requested more information from the local fire department.
More West Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Thousands of dollars raisedKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Rain soaks Rose ParadeSouthern California - 2:59 pm
- Sworn in on a QuranNew York - 2:34 pm
- Boy drowns in tent campGaza - 2:34 pm
- 40 people died in fireSwitzerland - 2:29 pm
Real Estate
9829 Crimson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Shaggy Kelowna BC SPCA >
© 2025 Castanet.net