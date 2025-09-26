West Kelowna News

West Kelowna mayor says transportation ministry indicated 'some movement' on Bennett Bridge widening

Early work to widen bridge?

Photo: B.C. government The William R. Bennett Bridge connects West Kelowna and Kelowna across Okanagan Lake.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom says he was encouraged by updates from the ministry of transportation indicating early progress on an eventual expansion of the Bennett Bridge.

City officials met with Mike Farnworth, minister of transportation and transit, during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria on Wednesday.

Milsom said the West Kelowna delegation brought forward concerns about increasing congestion on Bennett Bridge, noting the province’s own transportation strategy for the Central Okanagan includes a plan to widen the span.

“We said we need to move forward on considering a six lane or a counter flow lane,” Milsom said.

The mayor added while he couldn’t recall information on timeline specifics, it was clear the ministry is beginning to consider the bridge improvements.

“They're starting to work on that now, they indicated that there's some movement,” Milsom said.

He said this proposal would provide a more immediate solution to traffic woes than establishing a second crossing, which would involve more costs, political decisions and work to find a location.

The municipality also asked for updates on improvements to intersections along Highway 97.

Milsom noted the city has been concerned about pedestrian safety at Daimler Drive and Highway 97, particularly given its proximity to schools and developments

"They've committed to reviewing the safety of that intersection, and we've asked them to move ahead on design for that part of the improvements to Highway 97,” he said.

Housing, mental health services discussed

Meanwhile, the city was also able to connect with Christine Boyle, the new minister of housing and municipal affairs, about eliminating red tape associated with using city-owned properties to build affordable housing for seniors.

“We're going to find a solution. That was a good meeting — they’re amenable to helping us find a solution,” Milsom said.

In another minister meeting, the West Kelowna delegation was given assurances the province would be moving forward with establishing permanent mental health services in the community.

“I'm confident that that's going to take place. We left feeling that it's going to be looked into, a plan for more permanent mental health services that's for all ages,” Milsom said.

Milsom said mental health resources are “inadequate” in West Kelowna. Aside from some children’s programming, people must go to an IH facility in Kelowna for help.

He said this meeting built on work already being done with Interior Health to expand mental health services into West Kelowna.