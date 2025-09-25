West Kelowna News

West Kelowna secures commitment for police decentralization plan

Policing plan in the works

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna's RCMP detachment.

The mayor of West Kelowna says he expects additional meetings with RCMP and the province in the “very near future” to discuss a comprehensive plan for splitting the region’s policing services into smaller units.

Gord Milsom said the City of West Kelowna received a commitment from Mounties and provincial leadership to put together a financial and operational plan for policing on the Westside.

“They agreed to have additional meetings. So we're going to meet with the senior leaders of the RCMP and the province and ourselves, plus the representatives from Westbank First Nation and Peachland, to proceed with putting that plan together,” Milsom said.

Milsom and other West Kelowna representatives met with Mounties and the province at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria.

The City of West Kelowna put out a statement ahead of the convention, saying the RCMP’s imminent decentralization of police in the Central Okanagan is coming without proper consultation.

City officials have said there hasn’t been adequate information from the province or police about how resources will be allocated, and the financial impact of the service model change have not been made clear.

Meanwhile, in response to the outcry from municipal officials, RCMP released a statement saying it has engaged and worked with all parties on the project since consultation took place on the project more than two years ago.

Milsom said despite this back-and-forth, there was a positive tone during Wednesday’s meeting.

“It was a good discussion. There was a realization there has been some miscommunication,” he said, adding the group expressed a desire to work together.

“That was good, that was positive,” he said.

However, Milsom said a separate meeting with Nina Krieger, minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, resulted in “disappointing” news.

He said the city did not receive a commitment from the province to fund a shortage of police officers on the rural side of the detachment.

The West Kelowna detachment includes provincial and municipal services, and Milsom said the provincial portion of the detachment is short by seven to eight RCMP members.

He noted the municipal side has grown by about 19 members since 2009, but the province has only added one more officer on its side, despite a need for more resources to serve a growing population.

“Westbank First Nation, it's growing just like West Kelowna, and they have a huge commercial base,” the mayor said.

He said the City of West Kelowna is fine to resource its side, but its taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for a provincial shortfall.