Another suspected arson in West Kelowna

Photo: Crystal Ward Crews responding to a suspicious fire in West Kelowna Tuesday night.

Another intentionally set fire in West Kelowna has area Mounties on the lookout for a suspect.

The fire was reported Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m., at the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Road, RCMP said in a media release.

"Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and are treating the incident as a suspected arson," RCMP said.

"The suspect is described as a male wearing black pants, black sneakers, and with a transparent blue bag covering his head."

Officers deployed both a police dog and a drone to track the suspect. Despite these efforts, they evaded capture.

The investigation has since been turned over to the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Section.

“We take these matters very seriously and are actively working to identify the individual responsible,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits, media relations officer with the West Kelowna RCMP.

This latest fire comes after a string of suspicious fires sparked in recent weeks. Two people were arrested for these fires. Police have not indicated that these incidents are connected.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says the rash of fires is "very concerning."

"I am confident in the work that the RCMP is doing to investigate. They were working alongside us immediately after each fire," he said.

"This must stop before it escalates to something worse. I appeal to the public that anyone with information on these fires please report it to the RCMP. If you see a fire, regardless of how small, call 9-1-1 immediately."

Anyone with information about this most recent incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

-with files from Rob Gibson