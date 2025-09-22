West Kelowna News

Planned overnight outage in parts of West Kelowna postponed to October

Photo: Darren Stone/Times Colonist BC Hydro crews restoring power.

BC Hydro has delayed a widespread power outage that had been planned for the end of this month in West Kelowna.

The outage was scheduled for the final weekend of September, but has been rescheduled for the following week. The work will impact 7,420 customers.

“BC Hydro had a planned outage scheduled to start Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. We have worked closely with the city and key industries, such as pharmacies, entertainment venues and restaurants, to try to find a time that is least impactful for everyone. After listening to feedback, we have been able to reschedule this work to Sunday, October 5, 2025, starting at 10 p.m. until Monday, October 6, 2025, at 6 a.m.,” said Dave Cooper, BC Hydro Southern Interior public affairs coordinator.

Cooper said the outage is required to accommodate work being done by the City of West Kelowna where Tallus Ridge Drive meets Shannon Lake Road.

“Part of that civil work required the installation of new poles set back from their original position. In order to safely string the new lines on the new poles, we need to de-energize the substation,” he added.

BC Hydro will be sending out notifications of the updated outage times to all impacted customers.