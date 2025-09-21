West Kelowna News

Westside Road reopens after tree knocked down power lines

Westside Road open

Photo: Blanche Beda Crews work to fix the downed power line Sunday morning

UPDATE 3:42 p.m.

Westside Road has fully reopened after it was closed for several hours.

✅CLEAR - Westside Rd at Brose Rd is now cleared. All lanes are open. #Kelowna #WestKelowna https://t.co/qI7HkGRDOX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2025

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on Westside Road.

Drive BC said the route is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.

Repairs continue at the scene where a tree came down across power lines near Wilson’s Landing.

Power was restored to affected customers earlier on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Westside Road remains closed as crews work to clear the fallen tree and downed power lines near Wilson's Landing.

The road has been closed since the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to BC Hydro, the power outage that was caused by the downed lines has been fixed and power has been restored to the 116 impacted properties.

DriveBC says it will provide its next update on the road closure at 2:30 p.m.

Photo: Blanche Beda A tree took out a power line near Wilson's Landing early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Westside Road remains closed Sunday morning after a tree took out power lines near Wilson Landing overnight.

While it's not clear how long the road will be closed for, DriveBC says its next update on the closure will come at around 12:30 p.m.

BC Hydro expects the power outage caused by the downed line to be fixed by 2 p.m.

"The province needs to remove the dead compromised trees that could fall on the road or hydro lines due to the McDougall Creek wildfire," said Blanche Beda, president of the Wilson Landing & Communities Society.

"If not, we will continue to have road closures and power outages."

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

Westside Road is closed Sunday morning due to downed power lines.

The lines appear to have come down early Sunday morning near Browse Road in the Wilson's Landing area, closing Westside Road in both directions.

DriveBC says crews are on scene working to fix the issue, but it's not clear how long the road will be closed for.

The downed lines have also caused a power outage in the area, impacting 116 properties.