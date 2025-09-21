West Kelowna News

BC Hydro looking to hire up to 80 apprentices for Red Seal and internal programs

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro is looking for apprentices to join the utility.

BC Hydro is on the lookout for electrical apprentices.

The utility’s next intake for its apprenticeship programs will happen between October and January, so it is putting the call out to recruit the next generation of skilled electrical trade professionals.

BC Hydro hires up to 80 apprentices each year across a mix of Red Seal and internal programs, and they are paid while undergoing training before ultimately becoming a full-time member of its workforce.

“Our apprenticeships are more than jobs,” BC Hydro president and CEO Charlotte Mitha said in a press release. “They’re pathways to meaningful careers that power homes, hospitals, schools, businesses and communities, while shaping the future of energy in British Columbia.”

Most apprentice programs at BC Hydro last about four years and combine classroom learning with real-world experience. Apprentices receive a comprehensive benefits package and a competitive salary, starting at 75% of the journeyperson rate and moving up to 85% in year three and 90% in year four. They can earn up to $42.39 an hour, depending on the trade.

