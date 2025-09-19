West Kelowna News

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie re-elected

Photo: Castanet file Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie.

The Westbank First Nation has re-elected Chief Robert Louie.

In a media release, the WFN said 401 of 741 eligible voters cast a ballot Thursday and in addition to Louie, Coun. Jordan Coble, Sara Tronson, and Andrea Alexander were also re-elected.

Mike DeGuevara was also elected. He brings with him 14 years of council experience across five previous terms.

The newly elected council will serve a three-year term and will be officially sworn in on Sept. 23.

“I am honoured to continue serving as Chief of Westbank First Nation and grateful for the confidence our community has placed in me,” said y̓lmixʷm Chief Louie.

“This is an experienced and capable council, and together we will work with determination to advance WFN’s priorities, support the wellbeing of our people, and create opportunities that benefit the entire community. I am energized by this mandate and eager to get to work.”