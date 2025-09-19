West Kelowna News

Council have concerns but approve Boucherie community centre restoration

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna to proceed with restoration of former city hall

West Kelowna council voiced a number of concerns over the process and scope of the Mount Boucherie Community Centre restoration.

But despite those, council voted unanimously to move forward with the $4.8 million project that will return what has been West Kelowna’s city hall since 2009 to its former use as a community centre.

The city will spend $1.181 million with the rest coming in the form of a $3.61 million grant from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund.

The grant will help create 16 daycare spaces and 64 after school spaces.

“I’ll support this tonight because I have to support this tonight… $3.6 million from the province,” said Coun. Garrett Millsap who voiced concerns about spending nearly $5 million refurbishing a 50-year-old cinder block building.

The Boucherie area is going to grow rapidly. This building will be outgrown in 20 years.”

The restoration project was pegged at $3.68 million when it first came to the council table 19 months ago.

Seeing the budget grow by almost $1.2 million over that period of time was a concern for Coun. Rick de Jong.

“I’m concerned if this should move forward,” said de Jong.

However, he did agree with others on council that for a city cost of $1.1 million, they are getting more than they would without the grant money.

Staff also projected confidence in the overall construction budget.

Speaking in favour of the project moving forward, Mayor Gord Milsom said three-quarter funding from the province is a big deal.

“How can we walk away? It just makes common sense to proceed,” said Millsom who also reminded council of the success of the new fire half project.

“I would be shocked if this council didn’t proceed.”

At the end of a lengthy discussion, council unanimously endorsed the restoration which will include an outdoor playground, multi-purpose rooms, a banquet room, kitchen and office space for the city’s recreation and cultural team, along with the daycare spaces.