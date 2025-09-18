West Kelowna News

Two arrested after string of suspicious fires in West Kelowna

Fire starter suspects arrested

Photo: Contributed Contributed Composite photo of a brush fire started Wednesday morning and a suspect believe to have intentionally set a fire Sunday near the Westbank Museum.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

RCMP have issued a statement adding further detail to two arrests made in relation to fires sparked in West Kelowna over the last week.

One arrest relates to a Sept. 16 grass fire near Carrington Road and Gellatly Road.

RCMP said a 36-year-old man was arrested a short time later and admitted ownership of the reckless fire in a statement to police. Charges of Mischief under $5,000 are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.

Earlier, on Sept. 13, police arrested a 32-year-old man in relation to a separate fire near Dobbin Road. That matter remains under investigation.

The four other recent suspicious fires in West Kelowna are still being investigated, and police continue to work with partner agencies to determine their cause and those responsible.

“Intentionally setting fires creates a significant risk to our community and first responders,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits, Media Relations Officer for the West Kelowna RCMP. “We want the public to know we are actively investigating these incidents and remain committed to holding those responsible accountable.”

ORIGINAL 10:06 a.m.

RCMP have two suspects in custody in connection with two separate fires in West Kelowna.

"Charges are being recommended to Crown counsel and we await their file review and subsequent charge approval," said Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan of the West Kelowna RCMP.

Investigators worked through tips from the public and surveillance video, as well as other evidence near the scenes.

Dolan tells Castanet that officers prioritized the fires because of public safety issues.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund made a plea to the the person or persons starting the fire to "please stop" after firefighters doused six suspicious fires in a 24-hour span, including a blaze Wednesday morning on Wetton Road.

There was also a grass fire Tuesday near West Kelowna city hall, and an arson on the Westside near the Westbank Museum on Sunday, which was snuffed out by Good Samaritans.

Brolund said there, "there is not a reasonable explanation for six fires in the same area in less than 24 hours other than human-caused and suspicious."

Like many West Kelowna residents, Brolund says he is frustrated by the situation urged whoever is responsible to please stop, "it’s not needed or welcome in a community that has been through so much fire."

Anyone with information regarding these or other suspicious fires is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.