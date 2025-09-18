West Kelowna News

Shoplifters rounded up in West Kelowna RCMP's Project Sticky Fingers

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP rounded up a number of shoplifters in a recent enforcement operation.

Mounties in West Kelowna launched "Project Sticky Fingers" earlier this month, catching more than a dozen shoplifters and seizing a number of stolen items.

“Retail theft has a direct impact on businesses, employees, and our community as a whole,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney said in a media release.

“Through Project Sticky Fingers, our team worked closely with partners in loss prevention to hold offenders accountable and disrupt those responsible for repeat theft and related crimes.”

Working with local retailers and security guards, police conducted an operation that snared 19 individuals, police say.

Fourteen of them were arrested for shoplifting, one was wanted in connection with a police pursuit in the Lower Mainland, two were actively breaching court-ordered conditions at the time of their arrest and four were in possession of drugs.

The project also resulted in the recovery and seizure of a 2006 Range Rover, which was linked to a series of high-value thefts and frauds spanning multiple jurisdictions, a stolen bicycle and multiple weapons and drugs.

If you have information about retail theft you can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. In an emergency, call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.