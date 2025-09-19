West Kelowna News

Culture Days start Friday in West Kelowna

Photo: Paynter's Fruit Market Paynter's Fruit Market will host a fall fair as part of Culture Days in West Kelowna

From pumpkin painting to STEM, there’s a wide variety of activities to take in during Culture Days in the City of West Kelowna over the next three weeks.

The city is inviting residents to take part in the national celebration of local arts and culture. Culture Days kicks off on Friday in West Kelowna and will wrap up on Sunday, October 12.

Here are a few of the events you can take in:

Blacksmithing Demonstration at the Westbank Museum (2376 Dobbin Rd) – Saturday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blacksmithing demonstration with local blacksmith Brayden Cridland. Whether you want to learn more about blacksmithing or you just want to see Brayden make some cool items, this is the event for you. Admission is free.

Fall Fair at Paynter’s Fruit Market (3687 Paynter Rd)– Saturday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy the mini-market, grab a delicious bite from a food truck, snap some seasonal pics in the pumpkin patch, and get creative with pumpkin painting. There will also be a scarecrow building contest from 2:00– 3:30 p.m. Parking is limited, so please bike, walk, or carpool, if possible.

Sculpture Making & Painting (2760 Cameron Rd.) – Friday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Oct. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join program leader Elizabeth for a fun, hands-on art experience where participants will sculpt unique creations with air-dry clay and bring them to life with vibrant acrylic paint. Perfect for families with school-aged kids, this course is a great way to connect, create, and make lasting memories together. *Pre-registration is required for this two-day workshop at 2760 Cameron Road.

STEM Workshop at Westbank Museum – Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A free science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshop with Westcoast Women in Engineering, Science and Technology (WWEST). This is an inter-generational, drop-in format workshop, suitable for all ages to participate and engage in hands-on STEM activities.

