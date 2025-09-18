West Kelowna News

Co-founder of successful West Kelowna jewelry business launches mentorship program for women entrepreneurs

Lifting women entrepreneurs

Photo: Carolily Danielle Scheven

A successful businesswoman from West Kelowna is ready to pass on her expertise to other budding entrepreneurs.

Danielle Scheven, who co-founded jewelry brand Carolily with her mother Donna Scheven, has launched the Butterfly Effect Accelerator. It’s a quarterly mentorship program designed for women new to business who may not yet have the financial means to make significant investments but who have the passion and drive to succeed.

Carolily Jewelry has been featured in major fashion magazines worldwide and on some of the most prestigious runways, including during Paris Fashion Week in 2023. One of their pieces also made a cameo in a Hallmark holiday movie shot in the Kelowna area.

“There are so many women who have the fire to build something extraordinary, but financial realities at the start can keep them from accessing the spaces that would make the biggest difference, “ said Scheven. “The Butterfly Effect Accelerator helps to fill that gap.”

Each quarter, one woman will be chosen to go through the three-month mentorship. Scheven will offer advice on brand positioning, help them craft pricing strategies and set up business structures for sustainable growth. She will also draw her network of other business owners, experts and service providers to give budding entrepreneurs a hand up.

“Beyond my ongoing work with Carolily, my expertise also comes from my time in corporate marketing working with million and billion dollar brands,” said Scheven. “There are very few product or service-based businesses I haven’t worked with. I want to share this knowledge with other women!”

Women who have been in business less than three years can now apply for the Fall 2025 mentorship round. To connect with Danielle, find her on Instagram or email her at [email protected].