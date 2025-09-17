West Kelowna News

'Please stop,' pleads West Kelowna fire chief after 6 suspicious fires in 24 hours

Possible firebug on Westside

Photo: Contributed Composite photo of a brush fire started Wednesday morning and a suspect believe to have intentionally set a fire Sunday near the Westbank Museum.

West Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they continue to investigate a series of suspicious fires in West Kelowna.

According to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, there have been six suspicious fires in a 24-hour span, including a blaze Wednesday morning on Wetton Road.

There was also a grass fire Tuesday near West Kelowna city hall, and an arson on the Westside near the Westbank Museum on Sunday, which was snuffed out by Good Samaritans.

"There is not a reasonable explanation for six fires in the same area in less than 24 hours other than human-caused and suspicious," said Brolund.

"I am frustrated and asking whoever is doing this, please stop. It’s not needed or welcome in a community that has been through so much fire."

West Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo says that despite their best efforts to locate the suspect in the Sunday fire near the Westbank Museum they have not been able to locate the individual.

"Police continue to investigate the identity of the individual," says Cpl. Konsmo.

RCMP did not respond to questions about the series of fires beyond Sunday's confirmed arson.