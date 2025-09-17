West Kelowna News

West Kelowna to meet with province, RCMP over de-regionalization of policing

City demands police plan

Photo: Cindy White Police respond to an incident in West Kelowna earlier this year.

The City of West Kelowna hopes a meeting with the province and RCMP will result in more clarity concerning the de-regionalization of policing in the Central Okanagan.

For years, policing within the region was centralized out of the Kelowna detachment, however, that model is now changing.

Moving forward, Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna will be in charge of policing inside its own borders.

And while the transition has been moving relatively smoothly in Kelowna and Lake Country, protective services general manager Jason Brolund says that is still not the case in West Kelowna.

“Despite Kelowna and Lake Country’s relatively straightforward separation, we still have Peachland, the RDCO and provincial area including WFN that is being policed out of our detachment,” Brolund told council Tuesday evening.

“The province needs to provide us with a clear plan on how they intend for that to continue so we can plan for that growth.”

Brolund said issues have already started cropping up. He said the city will now be responsible for storing their own police files that have been stored in the Kelowna detachment.

He said the city will need to build a space for that and also need to figure out cost sharing since many regional files are also included.

The province also needs to step up and properly staff their share of regional responsibility on the Westside.

Brolund said studies have confirmed the province is seven to eight members short for the area outside city limits.

“You need to ask the province to step up and slow down this process until there are clear, safe and principled plans in place that can be communicated to all communities," Brolund said.

Brolund said council needs to demand a fiscally responsible plan, including a commitment for new provincial members when it meets with the Solicitor General and Attorney General at next weeks’ UBCM convention.

Brolund also has meetings scheduled next week with both the province and RCMP which he calls encouraging.

In supporting the direction of staff, Coun. Stephen Johnston said the city needs to remind the province West Kelowna is not a bedroom community.

“We are a city of 40,000 plus that is growing rapidly and will continue to grow,” said Johnston.

“It’s time the province recognized we do stand alone. We are lacking health care, RCMP agreements, and transportation services.

“We need investment.”

Mayor Gord Milson said since 2009, the city has added about 19 new RCMP members, while the province has added just one.

“We are subsidizing them," said the mayor.

“Policing costs account for 13 per cent of our operating budget, $10 million a year.

“Without knowing what those additional costs are, what will that increase do?

“It will impact other council priorities.”

Last week, both the BC RCMP and provincial government expressed dismay that West Kelowna has started to voice their concerns publicly. Both organizations said plans have been discussed with the city already.

“Staff from my Ministry and the RCMP have been in regular and ongoing communication with the City of West Kelowna throughout the process over the past two years," said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

"It is unfortunate that West Kelowna has chosen to issue a media release, given the significant work done by many to date on the modernization plan," said Chief Supt. Shawna Baher, Southeast District Commander with the BC RCMP, in a statement.