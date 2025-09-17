West Kelowna News
West Kelowna fire fighters snuff out series of small blazes
Series of fires 'suspicious'
Photo: Contributed
West Kelowna fire crews had a late night dousing a series of suspiciously sparked blazes.
West Kelowna assistant fire chief Trevor Bredin said at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews were first sent to a small grass fire on Wetton Road.
"Upon arrival of first crews at the Wetton Road fire there were also reports of multiple fires in the vicinity of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road," Bredin said.
"All fires were suppressed quickly by fire crews to prevent them from spreading to the surrounding areas."
Bredin said the fires are currently under investigation due to their suspicious nature.
There was also a grass fire Tuesday near West Kelowna city hall, and an arson on the Westside on Monday.
