West Kelowna taking pre-payments again for Rose Valley water plant; watermain flushing moves

Photo: Alistair Waters Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

The City of West Kelowna is offering Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP) customers another chance to pre-pay their share of the $75-million project, while also continuing with planned watermain flushing in the service area.

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 1, property owners can make a one-time lump sum pre-payment of $2,750 to cover their parcel’s portion of the RVWTP and Connecting Transmission Mains Project. The first pre-payment window was held in the spring.

Customers who do not pre-pay will see $37.50 removed from their quarterly utility bills starting in April 2026. Those amounts will be transferred to an annual parcel tax of $150, plus an estimated $31 in annual interest, for a total of $181 a year over 25 years.

Pre-payments must be received in full before 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The city accepts cheques, money orders, cash or debit cards, but not credit cards, and urges customers not to submit payments through their utility or property tax accounts.

The RVWTP, which began construction in 2020 and was completed in 2023, is still in its commissioning phase but is providing potable drinking water that meets federal and provincial standards, said the city.

The City of West Kelowna has faced criticism over how it has handled the construction of the plant with residents upset with how the billing system has rolled out. A third-party report into the plant and two other recent major projects found shortcomings in how the projects were managed.

Federal and provincial grants of $41 million, development cost charges of $6.1 million, and city reserves of $4.4 million helped cover the cost of the Rose Valley plant with West Kelowna borrowing another $23.5 million to be repaid by property owners.

Watermain flushing moves

Meanwhile, the city says its watermain flushing program will continue this week in Shannon Woods, Shannon View and Shannon Highlands neighbourhoods. Flushing begins Wednesday, Sept. 17, and is expected to take several weeks.

An isolated, precautionary water quality advisory will be in effect during flushing in the zone. The city recommends parents with infants avoid using tap water to reconstitute formula during the work.

Residents may notice temporary pressure changes and discoloured water as sediment and manganese are cleared from the system. An alternative potable water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

“Flushing helps remove accumulated sediment, which can include manganese, which has settled in our distribution pipes and mains over time,” the city said in its notice.

An interactive map of water quality notices in West Kelowna can be found here.