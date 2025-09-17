West Kelowna News

Developer plans apartments for vacant properties on Reece Road in West Kelowna

Apartments for Reece Rd.

Photo: City of West Kelowna Site of proposed Reece Road development

West Kelowna’s advisory planning commission is being asked to review the merits of a proposed apartment development on Reece Road.

The proposal being brought forward by Lower Mainland-based Kerr Properties, seeks to rezone property 2422 and 2446 Reece from low density residential to medium density.

The vacant properties have been the subject of two previous applications that never got off the ground.

The properties were rezoned in 2017, however off-site improvements required as a condition of the zoning were never completed.

In 2021, a hillside development permit and subdivision application were submitted for 30 single detached lots, but again, the subdivision was not completed.

The new proposal seeks to rezone the centre portion of the property to facilitate two four-storey apartment buildings with 80 residential units in each, including a mix of one, two and three bedroom units.

According to a staff report, the application has general consistency with the city’s Official Community Plan and aligns with the housing strategy and housing needs assessment.

“By increasing density, the city can meet its annual housing target, support infrastructure investments, enhance walkability and create vibrant, mixed-use communities that align with broader planning objectives.

The advisory planning commission will review the application and make recommendations for council.