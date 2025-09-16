West Kelowna News

West Kelowna firefighters quickly douse brush fire near new city hall

Brush fire quickly snuffed

Photo: Contributed Crews at the site if a grass fire in West Kelowna on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

A grass fire Tuesday in West Kelowna is under investigation.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says they were called for a report of smoke from the field near the intersection of Gellatly and Carrington Roads.

Crews arrived to find a smouldering grass fire of about 150 feet by 150 feet in diameter.

“Fire crews quickly suppressed the fire, keeping it from spreading to the surrounding area,” said Trevor Bredin, West Kelowna assistant fire chief.

“West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with three engines, two safety officers, and one command unit,” Bredin continued.

“The fire is currently under investigation.”

An anonymous Castanet reader submitted a video of the grass fire captured by a drone.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says the public should be reminded that the use of drones near wildfires can result in a $100,000 fine and jail time.

“While we didn’t need the air support this time, things can change quickly. When there are drones in the area, we can’t get the help we need from the air,” Brolund said.

ORIGINAL 12:25 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department responded to a small brush fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 11:30 a.m., just east of West Kelowna's city hall, off of Gellatly Road in West Kelowna.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet, "crews arrived and brought it under control quickly."

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."