Good Samaritans douse grass fire in West Kelowna

Photo: Joshua King Photo taken of suspect believed to have started a fire in West Kelowna Sunday, September 14.

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating an arson Sunday afternoon in West Kelowna.

Joshua King tells Castanet he was driving with his family on Highway 97 near the Westbank Museum just after 1 p.m. Sunday when he spotted a man walking through stopped traffic towards the museum grounds.

"My wife started yelling, the grass is on fire," says King.

King jumped out of his car with several bottles of water and began trying to douse the flames before they could spread.

"Another guy hopped out of his car, started yelling at the guy, 'he just lit that with a lighter, what are you doing?' And the guy kind of just started walking away faster. We just jumped out, and ran over and started dumping as much water as we could," says King.

Several other good Samaritans also jumped in to douse the flames, "one guy actually had a case, like a 12 pack of water bottles in the car. We were able to get it down, but it was maybe 120 square feet by the time we got it out," says King.

RCMP confirmed they were called for a report of a man lighting a fire.

"The RCMP thank the members of the public that quickly jumped into action to control the flames and waited for the fire department to arrive to completely extinguish the fire," says Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

West Kelowna RCMP conducted extensive patrols in the area but could not locate the suspect.

King says he can't believe what he saw and says the fire could easily have taken off.

"I actually waved down a cop to give him the picture that I had of the guy. They were just driving in circles here, here's the picture. This is what he was wearing. We were driving around looking for him."

Despite their best efforts, the suspect managed to elude police.



"Police continue to investigate the identity of the individual," says Cpl. Konsmo.