West Kelowna News

New West Kelowna doctor, spouse from UK latest B.C. healthcare recruitment success story

New doctor in spotlight

Photo: TikTok/Khansonthemove Samantha and Saad Khan

Two new residents of West Kelowna are getting a lot of attention.

Dr. Saad Khan and his wife, Samantha Khan, an occupational therapist, were featured in a post on the Government of British Columbia Facebook Page on September 11 after their story garnered significant media coverage. They are being touted as a success story in the province’s campaign to attract healthcare professionals from outside Canada.

The Khans moved to West Kelowna from the UK and have documented their journey on social media through the Instagram account Khans.on.the.move, which has more than 18,000 followers.

“The Khans said they moved here because of the province’s diversity, natural beauty, and the way B.C. supports its doctors. And they’re not alone. B.C. continues to attract health-care professionals from around the world,” noted the government's post.

Back on Aug. 7, Dr. Khan opened up about one of the major reasons for the move. He said the rise of anti-immigrant rhetoric that he was exposed to made him not want to stay there anymore.

“I felt unwanted, unsafe, not needed. And in all honesty, I felt like they wanted me to go, so I did,” said Khan in the video.

He called moving to Canada one of the best things he has ever done.

Samantha Khan then posted her own video the next day after reading some of the comments on Dr. Khan’s video.

“The comments are just vile,” she said. “My husband was sharing his personal lived experience of being an immigrant in the UK and how he felt. There are lots of reasons why were left the UK and moved to Canada, but this is a decision we made as a family.”

She said while Canada isn’t immune to racism, you just need to look at the comments on Dr. Khan’s posts to see the difference between how Canadians reacted and how Brits reacted.

“It’s honestly night and day. Canadians, in the comments section and in real life, have been so incredibly welcoming to us coming here. It’s been lovely,” she said.

It hasn’t all been a bed of roses, though.

In a Sept. 6 post, Samantha Khan talked about the wildfire smoke that blanketed the Southern Interior earlier this month, highlighting the potential health impacts.

The Government of BC claims that its recruitment campaign has yielded 660 new internationally trained doctors registered to practise in B.C., as of July 31, 2025, 2,950 doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and allied health professionals from the US who have expressed interest in working in B.C. since March, and 2,485 new internationally educated nurses approved to work in B.C. since 2023.