Nominations now open for Westside's Key Business Awards

Photo: Greater Westside Board of Trade A good time was had by all at last year's Key Business Awards.

The best and the brightest of Westside business are wanted.

Greater Westside Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for the 24th annual Key Business Awards, which celebrates the outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation who have made a lasting impact through innovation, dedication and community leadership.

There are 15 award categories that recognize both businesses and non-profits, and only one nomination is needed to qualify in a category. Winners from the previous three years and ineligible to win again in the same category.

“Success is never an accident; it’s the product of clear intention, dedicated effort and expert execution,” Greater Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release.

“The Key Business Awards celebrate those in our business community who have excelled in 15 unique categories. Each year, the nominations we receive make me incredibly proud to be part of the Greater Westside. Our independent judges put great thought into selecting the winners, and I look forward to honouring this year’s exceptional nominees and winners.”

The nomination deadline is Monday, Oct. 3, and those who are put forth will be invited to participate in an interview with the board’s independent judging panel to determine the finalists.

The winners will be announced during a celebration lunch on Jan. 22.

You can nominate a business, non-profit or individual here in one or more of these categories: