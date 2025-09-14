West Kelowna News

Greater Westside Board of Trade hosting event to help businesses with social disorder

Workshop to tackle disorder

Photo: Glacier Media The Vibrant Communities Workshop will be held on Oct. 8 at West Kelowna Library.

Greater Westside Board of Trade is inviting businesses to attend a workshop that will better connect them to community resources when dealing with social disorder in or around their workplaces.

The Vibrant Communities Workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 5:30-7 p.m. at West Kelowna Library. The presenters will include KCR Community Resources, Turning Points, People Lived Experience Society and Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Business representatives in attendance will learn what to do when dealing with social disorder, including the best organization to call in certain situations, how to build relationships with resource groups and plans to align their workplaces with a compassionate, practical approach that supports community well-being and the businesses’ day-to-day operations.

Those who take part in the Vibrant Communities Workshop will receive a referral guide with phone numbers, tips for bathrooms, incident logs and found-needle procedures, and follow-up resources to stay connected after the event.

Businesses can register for the workshop here.