West Kelowna ready to award contract for restoration of the former city hall

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna ready to proceed with restoration of former city hall

The City of West Kelowna is ready to proceed with returning its former city hall into a community centre after receiving a sizable grant through the ChildcareBC New Spaces Fund.

Council will be asked Tuesday to award a construction agreement to Sawchuck Developments.

They would be tasked with producing detailed designs and cost estimates for the project.

Restoration of the Mount Boucherie Community Centre was put on hold 18 months ago when the city was forced to reapply for the grant when council nixed the original restoration design.

Earlier this month, the city received word it would receive $3.618 million in grant funding, up from the original $3 million.

However, the total estimated cost of that project has also increased over that time from $3.6 million to $4.8 million.

Staff are recommending the city’s $1.18 million portion come from the MBCC reserves ($758,000) and the Growing Communities Fund ($423,000).

The city previously received $1.2 million which represented 40 per cent of the original grant funding. An additional $247,000 will be forwarded due to the new grant amount.

Once complete, the new community hall is expected to include 16 permanent and 64 afterschool childcare spaces, an outdoor playground, banquet ball, multi-purpose rooms, a kitchen, washroom upgrades, new flooring, lighting and doors, plus mechanical, electrical and security upgrades and City of West Kelowna office space.

There’s no indication when construction could begin.