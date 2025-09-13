Concerns about police funding arise as plan to decentralize Okanagan RCMP continues

Photo: City of West Kelowna City of West Kelowna is calling for a bit of a pause.

A request to slow down the process of divvying up policing around the Central Okanagan has seemingly come as a surprise to the organizations that have been working toward that aim for the better part of two years.

BC RCMP and the province responded late Friday to concerns raised by West Kelowna about the pace in which the plan to decentralize policing across Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna was rolling out. Issues with cost divisions and related capital investments topped the list of the growing Okanagan city's concerns.

“There's been a lot of change in policing in the Central Okanagan in the past year, and there will continue to be,” Jason Brolund, West Kelowna’s General Manager of Protective Services, said Friday, shortly after the city sent out a media release with its concerns laid out.

“However, what we're lacking is a clear plan and understanding of how that change all plays out and, without that clear plan, we can't present it to mayor and council. They can't approve it, and we can't plan for the future of policing in our community.”

Brolund said that West Kelowna mayor and council have suspected that the provincial side of their detachment has not been properly resourced, and two reports have confirmed as much.

“We have a shared detachment, with provincial and then municipal (services),” Brolund said.

“The provincial portion of our detachment is under resourced by seven to eight RCMP members and, as a result, our mayor and council is concerned that our municipal RCMP members are subsidizing that shortfall. So that is one of the asks from staff and mayor and council that they request that be remedied.”

This is not to say that West Kelowna won’t pay for their share, Brolund said. But, when it comes to policing areas outside of West Kelowna from resources within the detachment, it’s the province’s responsibility to foot that bill.

This pushback is seemingly coming as some surprise to BC RCMP officials, who expressed some frustration about how and when this messaging is coming forward.

“It is unfortunate that West Kelowna has chosen to issue a media release, given the significant work done by many to date on the modernization plan. It also is not a reflection of the hard work and commitment displayed every day by the police officers and civilian employees at West Kelowna RCMP Detachment," C/Supt. Shawna Baher, Southeast District Commander with the BC RCMP, said in a statement.

"The consultation and planning of the regional modernization has taken place over two years and has recently moved into the implementation stage."

Baher said the modernization efforts for the other contract partners, such as the City of Kelowna and Lake Country, have been, "going very well and discussions are still underway about the regionalized support services, such as Police Dog Services, Cells and Forensic Identification Services."

The RCMP, "has engaged, listened and worked with all parties on the project throughout every step of the process," Baher said.

Similarly, the province is also claiming that the conversations have been far more thorough than West Kelowna has indicated.

“Staff from my Ministry and the RCMP have been in regular and ongoing communication with the City of West Kelowna throughout the process over the past two years, and the City has been actively involved in every stage of these discussions and continue to remain available for discussions with the City to ensure that everyone is on the same page," Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said.

Later this month, Krieger will be meeting with the Mayors of West Kelowna and Kelowna at UBCM to further discuss the transition and to ensure continued collaboration moving forward.

"We will once again be seeking clarity on what other details or format West Kelowna requires, given the planning and the work already done with their representatives, the RCMP and the province," Krieger said.

Whether this will quell concerns in West Kelowna remains to be seen.

“We need to have a clear plan to ensure that everyone's paying their fair share, that neither side is subsidizing the operations of the other,” Brolund said.

This doesn’t mean the city wants to halt the plan altogether, it just means that it’s slowed down so a clear financial and operational plan can be put forward.

“There's still much work to be done in terms of our detachment, and it's not only how we plan for today, it's how we plan for the future,” Brolund said.

“A new RCMP building, or an addition to the existing building, is a very expensive capital investment on the part of our community, and mayor and council, have to be able to plan for that expenditure over, you know, 10,15, or 20 years,” he said.

For all the concerns, Brolund said there are a fair number of positives that will come from the change, also.

“(Getting) our own detachment commander; we think that's great,” Brolund said.

“It's something that mayor and council has been lobbying the RCMP for, for some time. So to have our own, de facto chief of police here in West Kelowna is something that we're excited about and look forward to, but we need to see it as a part of the fulsome plan.”

Brolund said that the region is growing rapidly and policing will evolve, and become more complex, in turn.

Regionalized police service, has turned out to not be the most efficient or effective way to deliver the policing.

In March, Darren Caul, the City of Kelowna’s community safety director, announced the realignment and spoke to Kelowna's interests in the change.

“We've been working for a considerable time with the RCMP and our regional partners to review that model of policing, because the scope of responsibility and the size of this region is so significant,” Caul said, adding that Kelowna became the largest RCMP centre in Canada following Surrey’s shift from the RCMP to Surrey Police Services.

Caul, at the time, said area municipalities have been working “in lockstep with the Public Safety and Solicitor General's office” to get the realignment sorted out and that process is nearing completion.

Hiring for top cop positions in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna was largely complete by the end of July.

Kelowna's officer in charge, Supt. Chris Goebel, said earlier this week he's welcoming the changes from a policing standpoint.

“Each community is growing significantly…and with that growth comes more complex challenges.”

The division of labour will allow the officers in charge to become more present in their cities, and offer greater accountability to each mayor, council and the citizens.

“If I was responsible for three different communities, I could only be in one place… that's not the presence that a community should expect out of its police service,” Goebel said.