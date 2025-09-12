New wildfire in mountains above West Kelowna now 'held'

Photo: Jaymie White / Glenrosa 2.0 Facebook A small wildfire has sparked outside West Kelowna.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

Shortly after a new fire was discovered in the mountains outside West Kelowna, it's now being held.

The BC Wildfire Service says the human-caused spot fire, just off the Jackpine Forest Service Road, is considered "held" as of 1:30 p.m.

This means it's not expected to grow beyond its current boundary.

The fire was spotted just after noon on Friday and grew to about 1,000-square-metres, before crews got a handle on it.

Four firefighting personnel and two helicopters responded to the initial call, and the crew and helicopters will be working on the fire through the afternoon.

UPDATE 12:56 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has four firefighting personnel and two helicopters working on a spot fire just off the Jackpine Forest Service Road, in West Kelowna.

"Crews are actioning the fire there, and then the helicopters are bucketing to assist the crews, and they're available as well throughout the afternoon," says Eliza Balkwill, BCWS fire information officer.

Balkwill says the fire remains small at this point, and it is believed to be human-caused.

ORIGINAL 12:34 p.m.

A new wildfire has started in the mountains outside West Kelowna.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard says there is a 1,000-square-metre wildfire just off the Jackpine Forest Service Road, shortly after the end of Glenrosa Road.

The wildfire service says the blaze is human caused.

No other details are available online and the agency appears to be having issues with its phone system. Castanet has requested more information on the fire.

The fire is visible from the neighbourhood of Glenrosa. Residents say they have observed helicopters over the fire.

Photos posted to social media show a small plume of smoke.