Heavy police presence in Tallus Ridge; one woman in custody

Tactical cops in Tallus Ridge

A large police presence, including the tactical officers, are in the Tallus Ridge neighbourhood of West Kelowna.

The operation took place at a home on Crown Crest Drive, where a resident in the area says one woman was taken into custody.

Multiple tactical units and marked police vehicles remain in the area.

Castanet has reached out to the West Kelowna RCMP for more information.

