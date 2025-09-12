West Kelowna council demanding details from province on policing changes

Photo: City of West Kelowna West Kelowna's RCMP detachment.

A clear financial and operational plan needs to be put forward before policing in the Central Okanagan is decentralized, West Kelowna officials say.

In a statement, the City of West Kelowna said the RCMP's imminent de-regionalization of police in the Central Okanagan, is coming without proper consultation. Since it was tabled in 2024, city officials said there hasn't been a presentation from the province or the RCMP on how it will roll out.

This lack of consultation, city officials said, has left uncertainty about how resources will be allocated and what the additional costs of the changes may look like.

"There are unanswered questions, and the provincial government needs to step up to slow down this break-up until all communities affected see a clear, safe, principled plan," the City West Kelowna said in a statement.

A city staff report will be presented to West Kelowna City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 16 and it highlights that the lack of clarity about the economic impact to taxpayers due to the proposed changes.

"The City of West Kelowna will always cover its fair share of costs of policing West Kelowna, but the financial implications from this service model change are not clear and must be considered by Mayor and Council," the city said.

"The provincial government needs to resource policing in rural areas, Westbank First Nation, and along major highways."

The city said its staff have repeatedly written to the RCMP to request a formal proposal and it has not been provided.

In March, Darren Caul, the City of Kelowna’s community safety director, announced the realignment and spoke to Kelowna's interests in the change.

“We've been working for a considerable time with the RCMP and our regional partners to review that model of policing, because the scope of responsibility and the size of this region is so significant,” Caul said, adding that Kelowna became the largest RCMP centre in Canada following Surrey’s shift from the RCMP to Surrey Police Services.

Caul, at the time, said area municipalities have been working “in lockstep with the Public Safety and Solicitor General's office” to get the realignment sorted out and that process is nearing completion.

Hiring for top cop positions in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna was largely complete by the end of July.

Kelowna's officers in charge, Supt. Chris Goebel, said earlier this week he's welcoming the changes from a policing standpoint.

“Each community is growing significantly…and with that growth comes more complex challenges.”

The division of labour will allow the officers in charge to become more present in their cities, and offer greater accountability to each mayor, council and the citizens.

“If I was responsible for three different communities, I could only be in one place… that's not the presence that a community should expect out of its police service,” Goebel said.