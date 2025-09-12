Charges laid for West Kelowna parent advisory council theft

Photo: Castanet A PAC from a Central Okanagan school was the focus of controversy. Charges have now been laid

Seven years after a Glenrosa Parent Advisory Council announced thousands of dollars had been taken from its coffers, charges have been laid.

Brenda Eileen Dumont, formerly known as Brenda Bohna has been charged with theft over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and fraud over $5,000.

Court documents indicate these alleged crimes took place between April 25, 2018 and Aug. 26, 2018.

Stacie Gilbeau was part of the PAC from 2017 to 2018, and has been waiting to hear what would happen.

“Charges being laid in this situation definitely has been a long time coming,” she said.

“When the RCMP called to make me aware she had been charged, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s a shame that the students of Glenrosa Elementary School have had to wait this long to see charges happen.”

She said, through it all, the Glenrosa community was always supportive of each other and the school.

“My hope is that this shows others that you can’t take from children, and expect to have no consequences,” Gilbeau said.

When the incident occurred, the PAC sent a letter to parents stating up to $20,000 in funds that would have covered the hot lunch program, field trip busing, movie nights, a year-end carnival and items requested from teachers, like new gym mats and iPads for classrooms had been depleted.

“During the summer months, we received notification from the bank that there were some irregularities in our PAC accounts,” the letter issued by the PAC said. “Upon investigation, we discovered that our accounts had indeed been compromised and immediately contacted the RCMP to alert them of the activity.”