Grass fire quickly contained along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Heather Moskal

A small grass fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Thursday along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, prompting a quick response from fire crews.

The fire was reported in the stretch between the Grizzly Road intersection and Elk Road

Thanks to a fast response from West Kelowna Fire Rescue, the fire was brought under control before it could spread or cause significant delays.

“Small fire quickly put out by crews. Cause is under investigation. Despite September being here, it is still hot and dry and we remind the public to be vigilant until we get some rain,” said Jason Brolund, Chief at West Kelowna Fire Rescue.